News

Royal Bournemouth Hospital

Previously blocked trust merger could be complete in a year

2017-09-27T06:00:00+01:00By

A long awaited merger between two foundation trusts in a leading accountable care system could be completed within a year.

Analysis

St_Mary_s_Hospital

Analysis: Highest number of patients waiting a year for treatment since 2008

2017-09-25T06:00:00+01:00By 4 comments

The number of patients waiting more than a year to be treated on an elective pathway has more than doubled year on year, the latest NHS data shows.

HSJ Value Awards 2018

Improving value through financial management

HSJ Value Awards open for entries

2017-09-26T06:00:00+01:00

The HSJ Value Awards 2018 are now open for entries.

Finance and efficiency

pills

Nine trusts plan pharma network to save £17m

Quality and performance

Midwife

Special measures trust sent 'letter of concern' over staffing

Workforce

Whistle

NHS trusts to offer whistleblowers 'trial employment'

5 comments

Policy and regulation

Mike Adamson chief executive of British Red Cross

Prevention and integration: less talk, more action is needed

Service design

Technology and innovation

Data

NHS England will invest in artificial intelligence, says Stevens

5 comments

