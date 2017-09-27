Sign up for essential newsletters
Register for a free account on hsj.co.uk and get some of our essential email newsletters, including Daily News and Breaking News. You can also get a four week trial of Daily Insight, our must-read analysis of the day's events.Register for free Subscribe for full access
Previously blocked trust merger could be complete in a year
A long awaited merger between two foundation trusts in a leading accountable care system could be completed within a year.
Analysis: Highest number of patients waiting a year for treatment since 2008
The number of patients waiting more than a year to be treated on an elective pathway has more than doubled year on year, the latest NHS data shows.